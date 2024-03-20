Sheppard wins prestigious Tisdale freshman of year award Published 11:43 am Wednesday, March 20, 2024

The honors keep coming for Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard.

Sheppard was named the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year by the United States Basketball Writer’s Association on Monday. He joins John Wall (2010) and Anthony Davis (2012) as the only players in school history to win the prestigious award.

Sheppard is averaging 12.8 points per game and has scored double figures in 21 games going into the NCAA Tournament. The No. 3 seeded Wildcats open play in the event against No. 14 seed Oakland in a South Region opener Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Sheppard was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and second-team All-SEC last week prior to the league tournament.