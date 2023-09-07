KSP investigating fatality in two-vehicle accident Published 4:00 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a man on Thursday morning.

According to a news release, at 5:56 a.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, received a call concerning a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 421 in the Cranks community of Harlan County. Troopers responded to the scene an began an investigation. Initial investigation indicates James Powell, 49, of North Carolina, was operating a Mack eighteen-wheeler headed north on U.S. 421.

Christopher Hall, 37, was operating a Kia Sonata heading south on U.S. 421. Hall’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the eighteen-wheeler head-on. Hall was pronounced deceased at the scene. U.S. 421 is back open at this time.

Kentucky State Police is continuing the investigation. The Harlan City Police Department and Sunshine Fire Department assisted at the scene.