How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 6

Published 10:57 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

The WNBA playoff schedule today, including the New York Liberty against the Las Vegas Aces — one of two games — looks very exciting.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

How to Watch

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

