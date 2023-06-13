Harlan woman faces meth charge Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

A Harlan woman is facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug when police executed a search warrant.

Haley Losey, 19, was arrested on Thursday by a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at an Upper Elcomb residence. The deputies forced entry into the residence and detained two individuals, a male and a female, identified as Losey, while Harlan County Animal Control officers secured a large dog which was at the residence. Police performed a search of the residence. During the search, police located suspected methamphetamine and other controlled substances. The female was found to have two baggies of suspected controlled substances in her mouth. The woman provided a written statement stating all controlled substances belonged to her alone. The dog was released after the scene was secured.

Losey was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.