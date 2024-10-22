Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22? Published 12:56 am Tuesday, October 22, 2024

For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 8:45 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are giving up 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 29.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

