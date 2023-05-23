UK sports notebook: Stoops reels in 7 from transfer portal Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops reached into the transfer portal and added more depth to next season’s roster.

The Wildcats added seven players, including three offeensive linemen. Ben Christman (Ohio State), Courtland Ford (Southern Cal) and Dylan Ray (West Virginia) will give Stoops and his staff more experience in the trenches. Defensive back Kevin Larkins Jr. (Livinsgtone College), linebacker Daveren Rayner (Illinois State), running back Demie Sumo-Kamgbaye (North Carolina State) and kicker Alex Raynor (Georgia Southern) also joined the Kentucky roster.

“We are excited about these new additions to the team,” Stoops said.” We have added three offensive linemen to boost our Big Blue Wall, a kicker for specials teams depth and a talented inside linebacker, defensive back and running back.”

Tennis falls to Virginia in NCAA quarterfinals

The Kentucky men’s tennis team’s season came to an end with a 4-2 loss to Virginia Friday. The Wildcats finished with a 27-5 record after dropping an extended encounter to the Cavaliers.

It was Kentucky’s sixth appearance in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats reached the final round last season.

“I’m very proud of the year we had and [I’m] proud of the way we competed today,” coach Cedric Kauffmann said. “We had some chances in the last 10 minutes. We came up a little bit short, but it was not for a lack of effort or a lack of courage. The Cats are not going anywhere. We will get back to work and hopefully get back to this position.”

The opening round was delayed Thursday because of inclement weather and resumed Friday in Orlando.