KSP attempting to locate wanted Harlan County man

HARLAN – Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, is needing assistance from the public locating an individual in Harlan County.

KSP has active warrants for Johnathan Mitchell, 29, of Cranks. Mitchell is a white male, 5’6’’ with green eyes.

Mitchell is wanted in Harlan County for first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal trespassing, leaving the scene of an accident and fourth-degree assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 and can remain anonymous.