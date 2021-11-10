KSP attempting to locate wanted Harlan County man

Published 10:57 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

By Special to The Harlan Enterprise

HARLAN – Kentucky State Police, Post 10, Harlan, is needing assistance from the public locating an individual in Harlan County.

KSP has active warrants for Johnathan Mitchell, 29, of Cranks. Mitchell is a white male, 5’6’’ with green eyes.

Mitchell is wanted in Harlan County for first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal trespassing, leaving the scene of an accident and fourth-degree assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 and can remain anonymous.

