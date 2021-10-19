PHOTOS: Jeep Fest ’21

The 2021 Black Mountain Jeep Fest presented by Backroads of Appalachia and the Harlan County Jeepers took place over the weekend in Harlan County. The event featured local vendors, like Taco Holler and Two Big Pigs BBQ, free inflatables and all the Jeeps your heart desires — some even decked out for Halloween. The band DM and The 1601’s also performed for those in attendance. Jeep lovers enjoyed a spooky ghost tour from Bloody Harlan Tours, leading them through all of Harlan’s bloodiest crimes. (Photos by Emily Perkins)