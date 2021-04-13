District court cases for April 13, 2021

District Court Cases

• Joshua Allen Kanipe, 30, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card – first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charge, dismissed on proof.

• Johnathon Allen Eldridge, 18, instructional permit violations – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set June 7.

• Robbie Johnson, 38, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession – continued for arraignment.

• Jeffery W. Massengale, 65, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Aug.10.

• Jerome Price, 38, criminal littering, failure to wear seat belt, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Aug. 10.

• Antonio Roman-Lozana, 19, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set Aug. 31.

• Michelle Nicole Maggard, 32, failure to wear seat belt, license plate not illuminated, improper equipment, failure to give or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, possessing license when privilages are revoked/suspended, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Lisa Merrill, 44, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set June 7.

• Derrick Polley, 30, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Robert Fred Perkins, 46, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set June 7.

• Bertha Brandy Patterson, 30, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months) and ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Angela Beth Hensley, 35, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Bridgett Parrott, 23, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance prescription not in original container – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Michelle Nicole Maggard, 32, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment May 10.

• J. Stacy Reynolds, 43, of Harlan, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, failure to produce insurance card – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Natasha Moore, 27, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment May 10.

• James Moore, 60, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Melissa Lois Hall, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – dismissed on proof.

• Julie Hammonds, 38, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Donnie Ray Jones, 55, Knoxville, Tenn., speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit), driving on a DUI suspended license (first offense) – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Julie Green Hammonds, 38, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment May 10.

• John Leslie Lindsey, 61, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.

• William McKinney Brock, 19, speeding 20 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving, license plate not illuminated, improper equipment – first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $178 on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed on warning, proof and repair

• Megan Louise Duff, 25, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – dismissed on proof.

• Nancy Cornett Smith, 63, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), reckless driving – first charge, amended to speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $163; other charge, dismissed.

• Sherry Nantz, 58, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Chad E. Marcum, 33, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Edward McQueen, 68, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – continued for arraignment May 10.

• Zachary Lee Shell, 25, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), obstructed vision and/or windshield, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set June 7.

• Makiya Jayde Weaver, 21, failure to illuminate head lights, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set June 7.

• James E. Hammonds, 39, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charge, dismissed on warning.