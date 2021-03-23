Officials issue Golden Alert for missing Harlan Countian
Cumerland Police Department officers have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Harlan County man.
Jordan Cress, 20, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Pine View Trailer Park in Cumberland.
Officials said Cress asked his legal guardians if he could go jogging and has not returned since.
Cress is 5-foot, 11-inches tall, weighs 123 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a Harlan County T-shirt with the sleeves cut off, blue jeans, boots, a gold chain and glasses.
Cress has Asperger’s Syndrome, a developmental disorder affecting ability to effectively socialize and communicate.
Anyone with information on Cress’ whereabouts are asked to call the Cumberland Police Department at 606-589-2105.
