Mosley sworn in as KY County Judge-Executive Association President

During a ceremony in Frankfort on Dec. 2, Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley was proudly sworn in to serve as the next Kentucky County Judge-Executive Association president.

Mosley, who took office as judge-executive in Harlan six years ago, said his primary goal was to position his hometown for as many positive opportunities as possible and showcase it and all it has to offer to the rest of the state and nation.

“Last month, that goal took another step forward. I was elected by my colleagues from across the state as President of the Kentucky County Judge-Executive Association for 2021,” Mosley said. “I was honored to be sworn in Wednesday by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. I am humbled by the opportunity to be the first Judge/Executive from our county to be able to serve in this leadership role.”

Mosley said the Association strives to work together to solve common concerns as a unified group for all Kentucky counties.

“This association provides legislative representation, research, and training to assist all judge-executives in carrying out the duties of the office,” he said.

In his Facebook post announcing his presidency, Mosley said, “I look forward to representing my fellow judge-executive’s in this capacity to focus on building a brighter future for counties, and as always, will also utilize this opportunity to help promote Harlan County and our needs throughout the process.

“I thank each of you because I am only able to do this because of the trust you have placed in me and will always strive hard to never let you down. I want to also thank my incredible staff. Without them and the jobs they do for our county each day, serving in this role would not be possible, so thank you to all of our county government team!”

For more information on the Association, visit www.kcjea.org.