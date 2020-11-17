PHOTOS: Community pauses to honor Veterans Day heroes
As locals came together on Veterans Day to honor the brave men and women who have served our country, events in Harlan and Cumberland took place in dedication of those past and present. With the Harlan Honor Guard present for military rites, speakers and a host of viewers, both events commemorated the original Armistice Day in salute to the land of the free and home of the brave. (Photos submitted)
