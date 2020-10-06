EXTENSION NEWS: Celebrating National 4-H Week

By Raymond Cox

Harlan County Extension Office

During the week of Oct. 4-10, more than 6 million young Americans will celebrate National 4-H Week.

The week will showcase the great things 4-H offers young people and highlights the incredible 4-H youth who make a positive impact on their community.

The Kentucky 4-H program, the largest youth organization in the state, creates an environment for positive youth development.

With more than 22,000 volunteers, the program gives hundreds of thousands of young Kentuckians the opportunity to experience a sense of belonging with peers who may share similar interests.

4-H members are encouraged to learn independence and generosity while working toward their goals. They are provided safe environments in which to work, positive role models to look up to and numerous leadership opportunities.

Kentucky 4-H helps guide youth in the life skills they find interesting and is a rewarding experience for those involved.

Research has proven that participation in 4-H has a significant positive impact on young people.

Recent findings from the Tufts University 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development indicate that, when compared to their peers, young people in 4-H are nearly four times more likely to contribute to their communities, two times more likely to pursue healthy behaviors and two times more likely to engage in science, engineering, technology and math programs outside of school.

During National 4-H Week, join Harlan County 4-H in the celebration by checking out our Harlan County 4-H Facebook page for events including a coloring contest and a display at Tractor Supply in Harlan.

For more information about National 4-H Week, contact Sherry Baird or Lisa Cook at your Cooperative Extension Service by calling 606-573-4464.