In Harlan, but where?

Do you think you can tell us where this Harlan Lodge 879 sign is located? This blue beauty is situated high above your head (obviously) on the side of a brick wall, so we thought we’d test you a little bit to recall just where exactly it is located. Bonus points to anyone that can tell us a little bit about it, as well! Answer to previous week: old Huff Law Office. (Emily Sargent | Harlan Enterprise)