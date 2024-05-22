The Center for Rural Development selects Harlan County students to attend the 2024 Rogers Explorers Published 8:42 am Wednesday, May 22, 2024

The Center for Rural Development has selected Harlan County eighth-grade students Brianna Creech, Juliana Damaa, Halle Cox, and Jaxson Perry to participate in the 2024 Rogers Explorers Program.

Brianna and Juliana attend Harlan Middle School. Halle and Jaxson are students at Harlan Independent.

“The Rogers Explorers Program encourages middle school students to develop their leadership skills and explore new adventures while spending time on a leading Kentucky college campus,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development. “We’re excited to welcome our 2024 Class of Rogers Explorers and for them to start their journey.”

Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.

This summer, approximately 184 Explorers will be spending three days and two nights at one of six partner Kentucky colleges or universities. While on campus, they will learn valuable leadership skills, complete a community service project, and participate in hands-on learning.

Rogers Explorers is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, University of the Cumberlands, University of Pikeville, and Union College.

Brianna is the daughter of Tasha Meadors of Harlan. Halle is the daughter of Travis Cox and Shawna Cox of Wallins. Jaxson is the son of Eric and Lisa Perry of Harlan. Juliana is the daughter of Jamile and Georges Damaa of Harlan.

For more information about Rogers Explorers, please contact Amber Decker (adecker@centertech.com) or Amy Ellis (aellis@centertech.com), visit www.centeryouthprograms.com or call 606-677-6000.