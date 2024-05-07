Person found deceased in Coldiron Published 9:36 am Tuesday, May 7, 2024

A deceased male was located at a residence on Monday, May, 6.

According to a release from the Harlan County Coroner’s Office, at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, May 6, the Harlan County Coroner’s Office was notified the body of a deceased male was located at a residence in the Coldiron community. Deputy Coroner John Jones responded to the scene and pronounced a 55-year-old male deceased at 12:41 p.m. The remains are being transported to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort to determine the exact cause of death. The name of the deceased is being withheld until family members are notified.

The death is under investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.