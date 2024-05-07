HC star Noah reopens recruitment Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

Harlan County all-state guard Trent Noah, who led the Bears to a state runner-up finish last month, announced Tuesday that he has requested and been granted a release from his National Letter of Intent with the South Carolina Gamecocks, perhaps opening an opportunity for him to join new Kentucky coach Mark Pope with the Wildcats.

In his announcement, Noah said he “will be reopening my recruitment with hopes of pursuing basketball opportunities closer to home.”

Noah was a first-team selection in both the Lexington Herald Leader and Louisville Courier Journal all-state teams after scoring 29.9 points per game. He set the county scoring record earlier this year and finished his five-year career with 3,707 points.

Email newsletter signup

In a quarterfinal win over Campbell County at the state tournament, Noah finished with 48 points for the fourth highest total in tourney history, trailing Wayland’s Kelly Coleman, who scored 68 and 50 in two 1956 games, and Clay County’s Richie Farmer, who scored 51 in the 1988 finals.