3 face drug trafficking charges Published 9:19 am Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Police executed a search warrant at a Babs Arbor Street residence on Tuesday, leading to three individuals facing charges including drug trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of suspected illegal substances.

David Ball, 39, of Cumberland, Eric Kleinteich, 34, of Cumberland, and Ashley Dean, 31, all of Cumberland, were arrested on May 1.

According to the citations, officers from the Cumberland City Police Department executed a search warrant stemming from a drug trafficking and illegal firearms investigation at a residence on Babs Arbor Street. Ball, Kleinteich, and Dean were inside the residence. A High Point 9mm, Jennings .22, Taurus 9mm, and a taurus .22 were located inside the residence. Additionally, a pair of scales containing a white crystal-like substance, several pipes with residue, multiple syringes, a grinder and multiple baggies containing what appeared to be white crystal residue. Two clear baggies and a clear lid containing what appeared to be methamphetamine weighing approximately 23 grams, approximately 4 grams of a white powder substance were also located. Police also located a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana, multiple clear baggies and various pills.

Ball was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. Ball was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

Kleinteich was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

Dean was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Virgial Anger, 32, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on April 30. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and terroristic threatening. Amger was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Bobby Couch, 49, of Evarts, was arrested by the Office of Probation and Parole on April 30. He was charged with probation violation. Couch was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Kristi Howard, 35, of Cumberland, LA, was arrested by Cumberland City Police on April 30. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and multiple traffic offenses. Howard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Tambrala Smith, 43, was arrested by Harlan City Police Department on April, 27. She was charged with second-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree assault (police officer), second-degree fleeing or evading police, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.