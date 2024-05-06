Lady Jackets coast past Harlan Published 7:33 pm Monday, May 6, 2024

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

After two earlier losses against Harlan, the Middlesboro Lady Jackets bounced back with a 13-3 six-inning win Friday over the visiting Lady Dragons.

The Lady Dragons fell to 9-15 overall and 3-2 in district action. Middlesboro improved to 10-13 overall and 2-4 in district action.

Harlan County can clinch the district’s top seed with a win Tuesday at home against Bell County and would play Bell in the first round of the district tournament. Harlan would finish second in that scenario and play third-seeded Middlesboro.

Keevi Betts had five hits in five at bats for the Lady Jackets, scoring four runs. Alexis Middleton had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs. Kaylee Lawson added three hits and scored three runs. Kennedy Yoakum had a double and single. Raeghan Moyers and Trinity Partin contributed two singles each. Kolbi Mason had a double. Abney Allen added a single.

Kaylee Lawson gave up three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks to earn the win in the circle.

Addison Jackson and Ella Lisenbee each hit homers for the Lady Dragons with Jackson adding two singles and Lisenbee adding one as they accounted for five of seven hits. Amy Roman and Gracie Hensley added singles.

Mallory McNiel suffered the loss as she gave up nine runs on 13 hits with two walks in 3 2/3 innings. Jordyn Smith allowed four runs on six hits in two innings, with one strikeout and two walks.