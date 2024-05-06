Ky. Secretary of State chosen for JFK Profile in Courage Award Published 3:55 pm Monday, May 6, 2024

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, which is based in Boston, announced on Monday that it has chosen Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams as the recipient of its 2024 Profile in Courage Award.

The award, which recognizes public servants who have risked their careers by putting the public interest ahead of their own political standing, acknowledges Adams’ defense of free and fair elections in challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and his work to expand voting rights during that time despite party opposition and political and personal threats.

“President Kennedy’s admonition to put country before self still resonates today, and rings true now more than ever,” said Adams. “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of election officials and poll workers across America who, inspired by his call, sacrifice to keep the American experiment in self-government alive.”

Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg will present the award on June 9 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. “As our nation heads to the polls this November to choose the next President of the United States, courageous Secretaries of State like Michael Adams are on the front lines protecting access to the ballot and ensuring that our nation remains a beacon of democracy,” said Caroline Kennedy, Honorary President of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

Both Democrats and Republicans have been honored as past winners of the Profile in Courage Award. Among them are former U.S. Presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Non-American recipients include Secretary-General of the United Nations Kofi Annan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.