Green Dragons’ offense remains red hot Published 7:28 pm Monday, May 6, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brought to you by Harlan County Sports.

It was another day and another blowout for the Harlan Green Dragons.

The Dragons reached double figures for the fifth time in two weeks as they rolled to a 14-0 win last Tuesday over visiting Hancock County, Tenn.

Email newsletter signup

Junior right-hander Jared Moore pitched a one-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks to earn the win.

Donovan Montanaro led the Harlan offense with a triple and three runs scored. Aiden Johnson doubled and drove in three runs. Baylor Varner doubled and scored four runs. Eli Freyer, Luke Luttrell and Chris Rouse added one single each.

———

Hancock County, Tenn. 000 00 — 0. 1. 6

Harlan 332 6x — 14. 6. 0

Cantwell, Johnson (2), Holt (3), Delph (4), Riley (4) and Combs; Moore and Owens. WP — Moore (2-1). LP — Cantwell.

Green Dragons pummel Williamsburg

Harlan scored 18 runs in the first inning and 10 in the second on the way to a 28-1 win last Monday at Williamsburg.

Jared Moore doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead the Harlan offense. Eli Freyer had a double and two singles for four RBI. Donovan Montanaro drove in three runs and scored four as he tripled. Baylor Vanover added a double with three runs scored. Brody Owens singled twice and scored four runs. Luke Luttrell, Jake Brewer and Chris Rouse added one single each. Brewer drove in four runs.

Freyer struck out three and gave up one run on one hit in one inning on the mound. Aiden Johnson walked two as he recorded one out. Brewer finished the game with four strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed over 1 2/3 innings.

———

Harlan (18)(10)0 — 28. 12. 0

Williamsburg 010 — 1 2. 6

Freyer, Johnson (2), Brewer and Rouse; Kleinert, Jones (1), Prewitt (1), Vanover (1), Rountree (2), Bowling (3) and Sizemore. WP — Brewer (2-0). LP — Kleinert