Trafficking investigation leads to meth arrest Published 7:52 pm Monday, April 29, 2024

A Harlan County man is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance after allegedly being found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Anthony Smith, 49, of Totz, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on April 19.

According to a press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a joint drug trafficking investigation along with the Harlan City Police Department. Smith was observed leaving a known drug area near the Fairview community by a Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy. Deputies made contact with Smith, and through further investigation located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Smith was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing with more arrests pending.