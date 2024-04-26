DEA drug take back day is Saturday Published 4:12 pm Friday, April 26, 2024

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has announced that Saturday will be the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day when the federal agency and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which takes place once in the spring and once in the fall, has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications, those that are old, unwanted, or expired, that too often become a gateway to addiction.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local time, at police stations, health departments, and pharmacies, among others; giving you have plenty of time to gather up those expired or otherwise unused prescription drugs, to take to a local collection center.

On Saturday, they will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted.

To find a collection center near you, go to https://www.dea.gov/takebackday, and click on the collection site locater option.

The DEA reminds you that cleaning out your medicine cabinet could help prevent theft, drug abuse, and potentially save a life.