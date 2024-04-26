Applications open for new KSP cadet class Published 4:05 pm Friday, April 26, 2024

Kentucky State Police is accepting applications from individuals who want to join a law enforcement agency.

“For over 75 years, the Kentucky State Police has safeguarded our great commonwealth and today we call upon a new generation to carry that torch by applying to become a state trooper,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “As a cadet, you will receive the training, tools, equipment, knowledge and skills needed to be among some of the most elite law enforcement officers in the nation, leading our state into the future. I commend all our current and future troopers for the work they do day in and day out.”

Individuals accepted to join Cadet Class 105, which is slated to begin in November 2024, will earn $67,500 annually and have access to an improved retirement system with a sick leave buyback program. Interested applicants should visit the online portal to submit their application. This portal allows individuals to apply from any electronic device.

Applications are due by the close of business on June 30.

“We have a very short window for individuals to apply to become a state trooper, so I encourage interested applicants not to wait and to apply today,” said KSP Recruitment Branch Commander Sgt. Michael Murriell. “The ‘Built by Tradition. Trained to be the Best’ campaign was designed to provide potential candidates a historical glimpse of the agency while focusing on the modern-day training and technology their academy experience will provide.”

Murriell said the agency’s recruitment team will be attending career fairs, college events, fitness centers and other public events to recruit potential troopers for Cadet Class 105.

KSP is recruiting both new officers for Cadet Class 105 and currently certified peace officers for the law enforcement accelerated program (LEAP). To qualify for the 14-week LEAP training at KSP, a candidate must have been a full-time certified law enforcement officer for a minimum of two years. The candidate must not be under a local government contract with their current or previous police agency.

For more information on the application process, minimum requirements and a list of required supporting documentation, visit KSP’s website.