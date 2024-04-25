BCTC to offer prison program Published 4:24 pm Thursday, April 25, 2024

Officials at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC), part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College system (KCTCS), announced it has been approved to offer the U.S. Department of Education’s Prison Education Program (PEP) effective fall 2024.

Enrollment in postsecondary education programs has been proven to reduce incarcerated individuals’ risk of returning to prison by 28% and reductions in recidivism also imply improvements in public safety. BCTC has received approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools on Colleges (SACSC) to offer the following educational programs at Northpoint Training Center (NTC) in Burgin and Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington, starting in fall 2024.

At Northpoint, available programs include an Associate in Applied Science degree in Welding, Associate in Arts degree and Associate in Science degree.

Blackburn courses include earning an Associate in Arts degree and Associate in Science degree.

BCTC is in the process of seeking approval from the Department of Education to allow eligible students to utilize financial aid to fund the PEP.

“This partnership fits perfectly with our mission to transform lives,” said Dr. Greg Feeney, BCTC President/CEO. “The skills the students learn will help secure a job and a successful future. Our mission inspires us to serve all students and to assist them in reaching their educational goals. All students should have access to education and PEP is a wonderful opportunity to educate and successfully reintegrate individuals into society and their communities.”

Click on the link to learn more about the BCTC Welding Program, or contact William Masterson, Welding Coordinator, via email at william.masterson@kctcs.edu.

Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) has seven campuses that are within a 30-minute drive of 95% of Central Kentuckians. The college enrolls over 14,000 students annually and provides training for business partners to more than 2,000 employees. BCTC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.