KYTC: Illegal signage can be taken down

Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2024

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reminds political candidates, residents, business operators and property owners along US and KY routes that no signage is allowed on the right of way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.

Any campaign signs must be placed beyond right of way limits, according to state law. The right of way fence is included with this restriction. For roads with a right of way fence, no signs may be attached to it. Items placed on right of way create significant delays for mowing crews and are potential hazards for mowing operators and passing motorists.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews can remove improperly placed items along state maintained right of way areas, and trash cleanup cycles are scheduled periodically.

The KYTC also wants to take this opportunity to educate all Kentucky residents about state highway right of way issues. In addition to elections, the restriction often becomes a problem with such things as yard sales and real estate advertising. Improperly placed materials along roads can create additional hazards by blocking sight distance or distracting drivers, particularly at intersections.

It is also improper to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons or streamers to stop signs, highway markers or any other road sign or utility pole. Improper placement on utility poles presents additional obstacles and potential dangers for utility crew workers.

Items removed by the crews are taken to each county’s KYTC maintenance facility and held for 30 days. Unclaimed materials after that period are either trashed or recycled.