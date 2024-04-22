Traffic stop results in drug arrest
Published 12:08 pm Monday, April 22, 2024
|
A Harlan County woman is facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine and heroin after allegedly being found in possession of the substances following a traffic stop.
Rebecca Helton, 44, of Wallins, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical on April 17.
According to a press release, Carmical performed a traffic stop on a vehicle Helton was traveling in near the Coldiron community on April, 17. Investigation determined Helton had a pair of active warrants. K9 Sjors performed an open air sniff and alerted on the vehicle, leading to the location of suspected methamphetamine and heroin. Additional suspected methamphetamine was later found on Helton’s person by a Harlan County Detention Center Deputy Jailer.
Helton was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts) third degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Helton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
In other police activity:
- Dana Howard, 39, of Thornton, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on April 18. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, persistent felony offender II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic offenses. Howard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Austin Cain, 36, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on April 17. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cain was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Levitus Halcomb, 36, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police on April 14. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Halcomb was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Dustin Robinson, 39, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on April 12. He was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree fleeing or evading police (two counts). Robinson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Grover Carlisle was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
- Robert Perkins was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), and prescription controlled substance not in proper container;
- Brigg Anglian was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.