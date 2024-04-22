Traffic stop results in drug arrest Published 12:08 pm Monday, April 22, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Harlan County woman is facing multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine and heroin after allegedly being found in possession of the substances following a traffic stop.

Rebecca Helton, 44, of Wallins, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical on April 17.

According to a press release, Carmical performed a traffic stop on a vehicle Helton was traveling in near the Coldiron community on April, 17. Investigation determined Helton had a pair of active warrants. K9 Sjors performed an open air sniff and alerted on the vehicle, leading to the location of suspected methamphetamine and heroin. Additional suspected methamphetamine was later found on Helton’s person by a Harlan County Detention Center Deputy Jailer.

Email newsletter signup

Helton was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts) third degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Helton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity: