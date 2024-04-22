Kentucky gas prices fall slightly Published 4:19 pm Monday, April 22, 2024

Average gasoline prices in Kentucky have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,623 stations in Kentucky. Prices in Kentucky are 0.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kentucky was priced at $2.05/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.84/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.05/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.84/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today. The national average is up 10.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“As the nationwide changeover to summer gasoline is now behind us, at least one of the three factors that had been actively causing prices to rise in the last couple of months is behind us. However, it may take time for the largest pain point to be over: refinery maintenance. The next few weeks should see many refineries wrapping up their work and gasoline output should rise, putting downward pressure on gasoline prices soon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While Israel’s retribution on Iran was somewhat surprising, it was also measured, with Iran virtually not even mentioning it publicly. As such, the price of oil has moved slightly lower, following the de-escalation that now appears to be taking place. I’m hopeful with reduced concern in the Middle East and an end to the seasonal factors pushing prices up that Americans will soon see relief.”