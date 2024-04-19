State parks celebrate 100th anniversary with special events Published 4:12 pm Friday, April 19, 2024

Kentucky State Parks continue to celebrate their 100th anniversary with a series of events in April.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will hold its annual American Indian Heritage Weekend from Friday to Sunday. The event will offer educational presentations, hands-on workshops, kids’ crafts, authentic craft vendors, storytelling, music and more, all aimed at celebrating the history and culture of the indigenous people of the Cumberland Plateau. The event is free and open to the public.

Camping enthusiasts can look forward to Camper Appreciation Weekend, from April 26-April 28. Campers will receive two nights of camping for the price of one and a chance to participate in fun activities, including guided hikes, scavenger hunts, kids’ crafts and much more. For participating campgrounds and more information on Camper Appreciation Weekend, visit the website parks.ky.gov.

Closing out the month of April, My Old Kentucky Home will host a free event on April 28 at 11 a.m. featuring Aimee Griffith, the artist behind the 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival Poster. Griffith will conduct a live painting demonstration, and attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the artist and purchase her prints.

Kentucky State Parks is planning a series of events throughout 2024 as part of the 100th anniversary celebration. For the latest updates and information on events, visit their website. Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses.