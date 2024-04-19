Harlan County Courthouse News Published 4:08 pm Friday, April 19, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Marriage Licenses

Annette Halcomb, 43, of Coldiron, to Erica A. Mandrell, 42, of Coldiron.

Millard R. Tackett, 26, of Harlan, to Katelynn L. Pace, 27, of Cranks.

Alex McKinnley Jackson, 19, of Manchester, to Andrea Shae Crosby, 24, of Harlan.

Christopher Rowe, 39, of Evarts, to Bethany Morgan, 27, of Evarts.

District Court

Joshua Lee, 26, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Sarah Lewis, 31, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Kevin Long, 35, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), falsely reporting an incident — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

Kristen Lee Ann McVey, 35, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charges, dismissed.

Nicholas James Holliman, 35, of Cawood, resident fishing without a license/permit — continued for arraignment.

Jose Carlos Monsegue, 53, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant.

Sharon Elkins, 56, theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but less than $10,000) — preliminary hearing scheduled April 22.

Tatum Beth Bailey, 46, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to improper equipment, pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Oscar Whitehead, 43, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception (cold check) — restitution to be paid. Sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Marshall T. Adams, 22, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — failed to appear for hearing.

Connie Fee, 61, possession of marijuana — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Justin Elbert Wehner, 38, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Tyler Scott Carnes, 34, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Austin Barga, 20, third-degree criminal mischief — bench warrant.

Robert Joseph Blanton, 35, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Dustin Robinson, 39, tampering with physical evidence — waived to grand jury.

Samantha Gilbert, 26, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Shella Middleton, 60, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on proof and warning.

Timothy Goodie, 33, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Michelle She-Ra Bennett, 38, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Sharon Goforth-Trapp, 67, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charge, dismissed on proof.

Jasmine Nicolerea Smith, 37, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — dismissed on proof and warning.

Kendall Baker, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $1,000) — jury trial scheduled April 30.

Shelby Nolan, 28, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Steven E. Sadler, 41, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession — first charge, amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $151; other charge, dismissed on proof.

Kearstyn Aubrey Jones, 26, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — dismissed on proof.

Damon Williams, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled April 30.

Billy Joe Brock, 43, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Joshua T. Lee, 26, speeding (25 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Jared Dixon, 43, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Ewell Vernon Daniels, 54, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Martha L. Perez, 28, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

William Boyd Cornett, 67, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — dismissed on proof.

Melissa Gayle Dean, 53, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on proof and warning.

Norma Kimber Smith, 25, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on proof.

Hannah Bennett, 23, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Misty D. Carr, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Tonya Lynn Hensley, 57, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Ronald D. Callahan, improper turning, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — jury trial scheduled April 30.

Randy Jason Jones, 44, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to give or improper signal — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

Allen H. Hall, 18, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758 and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

Jimmy Ray Anderson, 41, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Ruby Turner, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway — continued for arraignment April 29 at 9 a.m.

Crystal Gosnell, 40, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Brittany Nicole Major, 34, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — first charge, amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $151; other charge, dismissed on proof.

Kaitlyn Leigh Stewart, 22, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, permitting operation of motor vehicle with improper registration, obstructed vision and/no windshield, improper/no windshield — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Buddy Hardy, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to give or improper signal, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card — jury trial scheduled May 14.