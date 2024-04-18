Leisge Dental opens in Harlan Published 8:59 am Thursday, April 18, 2024

Harlan now has a new option for those in need of dental care. Leisge Dental held a grand opening ceremony complete with a ribbon cutting on Friday, April 12.

Dr. Connor Leisge was joined by friends, family, staff, members of the Harlan County Chamber of Commerce, Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley and others for the grand opening.

Leisge talked about growing up in Harlan during an interview preceding the ceremony.

“I grew up in Cumberland,” Leisge said. “I went to Harlan County High School. My senior year, I decided I wanted to be a dentist. I made the decision then after shadowing some of the local dentists.”

Leisge said he chose dentistry in part because he enjoys working with his hands and he wanted to work in health care.

After graduating from Harlan County High School, Liesge moved to Lexington to attend the University of Kentucky.

“I did four years of undergraduate school at U.K.,” Leisge said. “Then I did four years of dental school at U.K., and after that I stayed in Lexington for one more year to do a general practice residency at the Kentucky Clinic where I was basically a hospital dentist.”

During his residency, Leisge performed a variety of procedures and consultations for patients at the clinic. He will be offering general practice dental services at his office on Airport Road in Harlan.

“We do comprehensive treatment,” Leisge explained. “We do everything from cleanings and exams to implants and root canals, crowns, dentures, its fully comprehensive.”

Leisge always planned to return to Harlan to set up his dental practice.

“Even in high school, I was never the classmate saying they couldn’t wait to leave Harlan,” Leisge said. “I always planned on coming back.”

Leisge says he is happy to be back in Harlan County.

“I’m really excited to be back…to give Harlan County a dentist office to be proud of,” Leisge said.

Leisge Dental is located at 127 HWY 1084 (Airport Road) in Harlan. Call 606-621-0640 for appointment information.