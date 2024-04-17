Registration deadline Monday for May primary Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Secretary of State Michael Adams, in his role as Kentucky’s Chief Election Officer, is reminding everyone that the deadline to register to vote in the May 21 primary election is just a few days away.

That message hit close to home for Adams, as his daughter Lucia stopped by her father’s office so she could register to vote next month.

The registration deadline is Monday at 4 p.m. local time, and there are multiple ways to sign up.

While you can go to your county clerk’s office and fill out your registration form in person, the easiest way is to do it online at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/. You can also check your current information to make sure it is up to date.

New registrants will first be asked if they meet eligibility requirements, with several boxes you’ll have to check in response. They include being a U.S. citizen, a current resident of Kentucky, you will be at least 18 years old by the next general election, you are not a convicted felon (or if you are one have had your voting right restored by expungement, executive pardon or executive order), not been judged incompetent in a Kentucky court of law, and do not claim the right vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

Next, you must enter your Social Security number and your date of birth, then choose your political party. Entering your address and reviewing your information will wrap up the process.

For a new registration, you will not be officially registered to vote until the electronic application is approved by your county clerk. Changes to existing registrations will not be finalized until the electronic application is approved by the county clerk as well.

If your registration application is accepted, the county clerk will send you a confirmation by mail of your registration (or changes) and notify you of your polling location.

Among the races that will appear on the May primary ballot in Kentucky are for President, Congress, all Kentucky House seats and half of the Senate, Commonwealth’s Attorneys, and McCracken District Court Judge.