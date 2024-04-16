KSP and Special Olympics team up to ‘Cover the Cruiser’ Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, April 16, 2024

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are partnering with Special Olympics Kentucky to “Cover the Cruiser,” April 19-26, as Team Kentucky raises funds for the summer games at Eastern Kentucky University.

KSP initiated the Cover the Cruiser fundraising event in 2020 when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled due to COVID-19. Each year, The Torch Run escorts the Special Olympics Flame of Hope from the State Capitol in Frankfort, to kick off the State Summer Games in Richmond.

Troopers will be joined by athletes of Special Olympics Kentucky at various locations throughout the state. For a minimum donation of one dollar, a custom sticker can be placed on a cruiser, with 100% of the proceeds being donated. To find a location near you and for more information on the event, click here.

“It’s exciting to see this fundraising event take place for the fifth straight year in support of the Special Olympics Summer Games,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The athletes teach us to embrace our differences and recognize the unique talents of every Kentuckian. I wish all of them the best of luck this summer.”

Since the inception of Cover the Cruiser in 2020, the event has raised $56,589.64. Last year, KSP raised $8,912.22, with Post 12 in Frankfort raising the highest amount at $1,462.90.

“Cover the Cruiser not only showcases the athletes but also serves as a testament to the character of our troopers and officers,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “I am proud of their dedication to a program that embodies the spirit of determination, sportsmanship and camaraderie.”

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports training program and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization has been serving the needs of our athletes and their families since 1970 and welcomes 11,300 athletes in Kentucky.