Veterans Cemetery in Hyden receives award Published 3:45 pm Monday, April 15, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East (KVCSE) in Hyden will be receiving the National Cemetery Administration’s (NCA) Stewardship Award during a ceremony this week at the Leslie County Facility.

On Monday at 1 p.m. (ET), Glenn Powers, Deputy Under Secretary for Field Programs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, presented KVCSE the award, in recognition of superior performance results, as verified during the NCA-led compliance review on April 25, 2023.

The NCA recognizes State and Tribal Veterans Cemeteries that meet specific targets for applicable operational requirements. To qualify for the Stewardship Award, a cemetery must meet 100 percent of applicable critical priority standards, at least 90 percent of high priority standards, and at least 85 percent of medium priority standards.

Email newsletter signup

Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East achieved this high performance and became one of the few state veterans cemeteries in the country to be awarded this recognition.

As part of the KDVA’s Office of Kentucky Veterans Services, KVCSE opened on May 1, 2018, in Hyden. Eric Barger, a Lesley County native, is currently serving as the Veteran Cemetery Manager.

As of June 30, 2023, the end of the state’s fiscal year, 98 veterans and eligible family members were interred there.

Kentucky currently has five veterans cemeteries. In addition to Hyden, the others are located in Hopkinsville, Radcliff, Williamstown, and Grayson. All veterans are less than 75 miles from one.