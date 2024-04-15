Harlan Elementary wins 7th consecutive regional Governor’s Cup Published 11:35 am Monday, April 15, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In the sports world, the word “Dynasty” can be defined as having won multiple championships in a short span of time. What the Harlan Elementary School academic team has accomplished, winning SEVEN consecutive regional Kentucky Governors Academic Team competitions dating back to 2017, is nothing short of legendary.

The Green Dragons have been remarkable over the last seven years winning both District and Region academic team titles dating back to 2017. The successful culture of high academic achievement leaves little doubt about the academic preparation of Harlan students. Coached by Mr. Brent Roy, Mrs. LeAnn Chasteen, and Mrs. Sierra Crow, Harlan had a record 21 students qualify for Region 26 competition.

Team member, Natalie Adams, helped the Quick Recall team capture 1st place, while also securing a 2nd place finish in Arts and Humanities in assessment area competition. Her 1st place finish in Language Arts landed her in the top 5 of all Kentucky students.

Email newsletter signup

“The dedication of our students and coaches is second to none. We take so much pride in building a strong educational foundation inside our classrooms that outcomes like this are an expected part of what we do best-education. We have the best coaches in the state, who connect really well with our students and push them to reach their full potential,” noted Superintendent C.D. Morton.

While Morton praised the accomplishments of the 2024 Academic Team, he pointed out the impact it has in setting the stage for future success.

“The success our students experience at an early age really helps them in the years to come,” Morton said. “We have a lot of extremely talented students at Harlan Elementary, giving them a stage to shine only encourages future success. When we use the phrase ‘Excellence in Education’ this is what that looks like, teachers and staff members all across the schools dedicated to supporting students to succeed where it matters the most, the classroom. It is more than just words.”

Students representing fifteen (16) elementary schools from Bell County, Harlan County, Harlan Ind, Pineville Ind, and Middlesboro Independent participated in Region 26 competition.

Harlan Elementary School Academic Team recorded a total of 57 points to take top honors. Runner up was Yellow Creek with 23 and Middlesboro Elementary was third with 11.5.

Overall Place Points

1st Harlan Elementary 57; 2nd Yellow Creek 23; 3rd Middlesboro Elementary 11.5; 4th Rosspoint Elementary 9; 5th Bell Central 5.5; 6th Wallins Elementary 5; 7th James A. Cawood 4.5; 8th Page School Center 3; 9th Lone Jack School 3; 10th Pineville Elementary 1.5; 11th Evarts Elementary

Math

1st Thomas Leo Miller (Harlan Elementary); 2nd Mason Hopkins (Bell Central); 3rd Levi Hensley (Rosspoint Elementary); 4th Jeremy Jackson (Harlan Elementary); 4th James Boster (Bell Central)

—Additional Advancing Students—

6th Chiv Chaudhari (Cumberland Elementary); 7th Marshall Huckleby (Rosspoint Elementary); 8th Kenton Burnett (Pineville Elementary); 9th Saylor Crow (Harlan Elementary); 10th Jonah Armstrong (Middlesboro Elementary)

Science

1st Mason Garrett (Rosspoint Elementary); 2nd Hunter Taylor (Harlan Elementary); 3rd Andrew Alred (Harlan Elementary); 4th Noah Harris (Middlesboro Elementary); 5th Thomas Leo Miller (Harlan Elementary)

Social Studies

1st Sawyer Crow (Harlan Elementary); 2nd Deacon Barnes (Yellow Creek Elementary); 3rd Hunter Taylor (Harlan Elementary); 4th Vivian Smith (Harlan Elementary); 5th Jackson Bennett (Middlesboro Elementary)

Language Arts

1st Natalie Adams (Harlan Elementary); 2nd tie Cayleigh Miracle (Yellow Creek Elementary); 2nd tie Shelbee Fee (Harlan Elementary); 4th Julianne Miller (Harlan Elementary); 5th Harper Day (Lone Jack School)

Arts and Humanities

1st Reese Rogers (Middlesboro Elementary); 2nd Natalie Adams (Harlan Elementary); 3rd Selena Miracle (Page Center); 4th tie Hannah Adams (Harlan Elementary); 4th tie Asher Hayes (Pineville Elementary)

Composition

1st Addison Adams (James A. Cawood Elementary); 2nd Cayleigh Miracle (Yellow Creek Elementary); 3rd Kenna Money (Yellow Creek); 4th Jackson Smith (Lone Jack School); 5th Alivia Eversole (Harlan Elementary)

Quick Recall

1st Harlan Elementary; 2nd Yellow Creek; 3rd Middlesboro Elementary School; 4th Rosspoint Elementary

Future Problem Solving

1st Harlan Elementary; 2nd Wallins Elementary; 3rd Yellow Creek