2 Louisville men sentenced on federal charges involving minors Published 3:50 pm Monday, April 15, 2024

Two Louisville men have been sentenced to federal prison in separate cases involving attempted online enticement of a minor during hearings in U.S. District Court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, Justin Nelson Aubrey, 26, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison, followed by a life term of supervised release for one count of attempted sex trafficking of children and one count of attempted online enticement of a minor.

Aubrey used a cellular telephone to access online applications via the internet to communicate with two individuals, then cooperating with law enforcement, to negotiate to pay for sex with children. Aubrey subsequently showed up, with money, to meet one of the children before being apprehended by law enforcement.

In a separate case, Joshua Ryan Teichman, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for one count of attempted online enticement of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Teichman used a cellular telephone to access online applications via the internet to communicate with a minor female and an undercover law enforcement agent he believed to be the minor female. During those communications he knowingly attempted to entice the minor to engage in criminal sexual activity by exchanging sexually explicit images and making plans to meet in person for sexual contact.

Both cases were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

There is no parole in the federal court system.