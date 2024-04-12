EKU Giving Day is April 17 Published 3:25 pm Friday, April 12, 2024

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) is hosting its fifth annual Giving Day on Wednesday, April 17.

“Our collective generosity will provide free textbooks through EKU BookSmart, fund scholarships that make education more affordable, create transformative learning experiences and so much more,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “I hope you’ll join me in changing the game for the next generation of Colonels by making your gift to EKU on Giving Day.”

The university’s goal is to accumulate 2,324 donors, a goal representing the 2023-24 academic year.

“We are hopeful that we will reach our goal of 2,324 donors in only 24 hours,” said Krista Rhodus, EKU director of annual giving. “The outpouring support from our university community of alumni, friends and even students, helped us to exceed our Giving Day goals in the past.”

In 2023, the university’s Giving Day goals were exceeded, reaching a sum of $432,600 and surpassing the $396,000 raised during the annual event in 2022.

Gifts can be made to EKU on Wednesday, April 17, at go.eku.edu/givingday. Throughout the day, visitors can view gift challenges, leaderboards, project explanations and other resources.