More late vehicle registration notices being sent Published 5:04 pm Thursday, April 11, 2024

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Registration renewals typically sent in March to applicable Kentucky vehicle owners have been delayed to mid-April due to the ongoing issue with the state system, the Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced on Wednesday.

The vehicle registration and titling portion of the Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) that launched in January is used primarily by county clerk staff to perform vehicle and vessel-related transactions and to generate user data used to mail notices. KAVIS generates the data used to prepare and send renewal notification postcards.

“The new KAVIS system is getting stronger every day, and we’re committed to working through the challenges that any modernization project presents,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “We appreciate the public’s patience and want folks to know they can take care of their vehicle registration needs without having to wait for the notice to arrive.”

Vehicle owners have options to pay registration fees and taxes before receiving the mailed notice, including online renewal or visiting their local county clerk’s office.

Kentuckians with vehicle registrations expiring in April 2024 can visit drive.ky.gov to renew online by entering the title number found on a previous year’s registration document and their license plate number. Online renewals are not available if previous balances are owed or if insurance information is not on file.

Kentuckians always have the option to pay in person or check balances at their county clerk’s office. Those visiting offices ahead of receiving the April notice are asked to bring their ID, proof of insurance and last year’s registration document for the same vehicle.

State transportation officials say they have resolved most issues with the new system, and processing times at county clerk’s offices have and will continue to improve throughout the year.

“Despite the growing pains of replacing a 1970s outdated mainframe system, KAVIS was needed to introduce capabilities that are standard in most 21st century businesses, like improved reporting, intuitive interfaces and user guardrails,” said Department of Vehicle Regulations Commissioner Matt Cole. “Because of the many combinations of unique transactions the system performs, we may continue to identify and resolve new issues throughout the first year.”