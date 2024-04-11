Lillian Faye Simpson Golf Classic tees off in May Published 11:47 am Thursday, April 11, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The annual Lillian Faye Simpson Golf Classic, a scramble style golf tournament held to raise funds for scholarships for students at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC), is set to hit the course on May, 24, with golfers teeing off at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland.

Tiffany Hampton, SKCTC Donor and Community Relations Manager, provided information on this year’s tournament during a recent interview.

“We have partnered with many organizations and community members throughout the state, and we have sponsorship levels ranging from $50 all the way up to $2,500 that organizations, businesses, and partners can choose from,” Hampton said. “Any donation that we get goes directly to the Lillian Faye Simpson Scholarship Fund…We turn those funds into scholarships for students.”

Email newsletter signup

Hampton explained the tournament will consist of two separate flights, the first beginning at 8 a.m. and a second at 1 p.m. Each flight will consist of up to 10 teams. The teams consist of four players who will play by standard golf scramble rules.

The top two teams will take home cash prizes.

“The first-place team will receive a $800 cash prize, and the second-place team will receive a $400 cash prize,” Hampton said.

The Lillian Faye Simpson Golf Classic is named for a former faculty member and has been an annual event for some time at SKCTC.

“Lillian Faye Simpson was a faculty member and the division chair for social sciences for more than 25 years,” Hampton said. “Her and her husband – who loved to golf – always participated in golf tournaments. She helped champion scholarships for students.”

Hampton talked about the purpose of the scholarships.

“The scholarships go to the students’ account to help pay for tuition, books, supplies, or any kind of financial assistance that’s going to help them finish college,” Hampton said. “We try to eliminate those financial and non-academic barriers for students. We know that childcare prices are rising, gas prices are rising, everything that has a price is rising. SKCTC knows there is more to going to college other than tuition, so we try to eliminate as many barriers as possible for students.”

The support of the community is an important part of the event.

“We would really like to see the community support this by registering a team or by businesses sponsoring (the tournament),” Hampton said. “Any donation made to the Lillian Faye Simpson Golf Classic is tax deductible. Sponsoring this tournament is a really good way to get your business’ name out there. We can put your logo on the greens or on a golf cart depending what sponsorship level you pick. The higher you go with a sponsorship the more benefits you get from it. For example, if you do a corporate or gold sponsorship, you’ll get a free team with that. There are lots of good benefits for donating to this event.”

While the deadline to sign up to play is May 23, space is limited. If there are still spots available, you may be able to sign up the day of the event.

“If you’re interested in playing, you can even call me the morning of the tournament and see if there are any spots still available,” Hampton said.

For more information or to sign up to play in the tournament, contact Hampton at 606-589-3083 or via email at Thampton0059 at kctcs.edu.