Northern Ky. car dealer being sent to prison for 18 years Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2024

The owner of a Northern Kentucky car dealership will be spending the next 18 years in prison after he entered a plea agreement to sex trafficking, drug possession, forgery and other charges at Boone Circuit Court.

In October 2022, the Kentucky Attorney General’s office announced that a Boone County grand jury indicted Jason Marley, 51, on one count of human trafficking-commercial sexual activity/minor (a Class B Felony punishable by 10-20 years in prison if convicted), two counts of human trafficking-commercial sexual activity (a Class C Felony, 5-10 years), one count of unlawful transaction with a minor first degree-controlled substance (Class C Felony), 15 counts of forgery second degree (Class D Felony, 1-5 years), and one count of possession controlled substance first degree (Class D Felony).

According to the AG’s office, Marley subjected two individuals to sex trafficking. One was allegedly trafficked as both a minor and as an adult. The other individual was trafficked as an adult.

Marley was also indicted for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, knowingly inducing a minor to engage in illegal activity involving a controlled substance, and forgery.

According to WXIX-TV, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit began their investigation after a complaint alleged Marley’s car dealership could be involved in criminal activity regarding vehicle titles in 2021. Another complaint followed which said Marley might be involved in illicit sexual activity with women, the sheriff’s office said. One of the women was a minor.

The information investigators received claimed the women were being exchanged for illegal drugs.

Marley was the owner of Marley Auto Sales, located on Production Drive in Burlington.

Cincinnati.com reports the sentence handed down by Boone Circuit Judge James Schrand matches a recommendation by prosecutors reached as part of his plea agreement.

Marley was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fee to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund and enter a 10-year protective order with his two victims.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss one human trafficking count and not pursue additional charges against Marley or his wife.