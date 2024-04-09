Lisenebee’s four-hit game powers Harlan past Knott Published 7:35 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Staff Report

Brought to you by our partners at Harlan County Sports

Harlan (4-7) split two games Saturday in the Somerset Turf Classic, defeating Knott Central 15-6 before falling 13-0 to LaRue County.

Ella Lisenbee led Harlan against Knott with two triples and two singles for three RBI. Addison Jackson added two doubles and a single. Annie Hoskins had a triple and single. Jordyn Smith singled twice. Ella Farley scored three runs and added a triple.

Rhileigh Estes, Mallory McNiel, Ally Kirby and Abbi Fields added one single each.

McNiel gave up six unearned runs on two hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Smith earned the win as she allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts and no walks.

Lisenbee and Farley had the only hits for Harlan in the loss to LaRue County. McNiel suffered the loss as she gave up five runs on two hits in two innings. Roman gave up one run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning. Smith allowed seven runs on six hits while recording one out.