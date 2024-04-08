Nearly 9,000 voters added to rolls in March Published 2:51 pm Monday, April 8, 2024

Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that voter registration continues to surge ahead of the May 21 primary, with 8,816 new voters registering in March, meaning 3,487,312 Kentuckians are eligible to vote.

The Secretary of state’s office says in March, 4,839 voters were removed: 3,578 dead voters, 617 felony convicts, 473 voters who moved out of state, 92 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 55 voters adjudged mentally incompetent, and 24 duplicate registrations.

Adams also had a reminder for those who want to vote in the primary but have not yet registered. “As we prepare for a potentially high turnout, I’d like to remind Kentuckians that the deadline to register to vote in the May presidential primary is April 22,” he said.

Republican registrants account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,612,767 voters. GOP registration increased by 2,654 voters, a 0.16 percent increase. Democratic registrants make up 43 percent of the electorate, with 1,511,958 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 794 voters, a 0.05 percent decrease. There are 362,567 voters registered under other political affiliations, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration rose by 2,117 voters, a 0.60 percent increase.

Among the races that will appear on the May primary ballot in Kentucky are for President, Congress, Kentucky House and Senate, Commonwealth’s Attorneys, and McCracken District Court Judge.