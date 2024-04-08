Green Dragons drop two straight Published 9:06 pm Monday, April 8, 2024

Tucker Napier, a sophomore, pitched a two-hitter and allowed no earned runs over seven innings as Hazard defeated visiting Harlan 7-1 last Wednesday.

Napier struck out eight and walked three.

Trace Kincaid drove in three runs with a double and single to lead the Hazard offense. Napier, Skyler Chaney and Gaige Logan added two hits each for the 6-5 Bulldogs.

Brody Owens and Jake Brewer had hits for the 8-2 Dragons, who have suffered two losses against Hazard.

Owens gave up three runs on five hits over 1 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts and no walks. Aiden Johnson allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with one strikeout and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Harlan was defeated by rival Harlan County 7-3 on Monday.

Dragons rout Betsy Layne

The Harlan Green Dragons ran their record to 8-1 and their win streak to five with a 15-5 rout at Betsy Layne last Saturday afternoon.

Jake Brewer led a 12-hit attack with a double and single for three RBI. Baylor Varner, Chris Rouse and Donovan Montanaro added two singles each. Jared Moore added a double. Eli Freyer, Brody Owens and Luke Luttrell added one single each.

Freyer started on the mound and gave up four runs (two earned) on one hit with five walks and two strikeouts and 2 1/3 innings.

Montanaro recorded one out with two walks. Aiden Johnson pitched two hitless innings, giving up one run with four strikeouts and two walks. Varner recorded the final out with a strikeout.