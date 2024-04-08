Former corrections officer at Eddyville sentenced to year in prison Published 3:02 pm Monday, April 8, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville has been sentenced for engaging in sexual conduct with a prison inmate, according to Attorney General Russell Coleman.

Trista Fox, 39, of Fredonia, was sentenced to one year in prison, which was probated for three years. As conditions of her plea deal, she will be a 20-year sex offender registrant under the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, which includes five years of post-incarceration supervision by the Department of Corrections. Fox also will be barred from future employment in law enforcement.

On Feb. 5, 2024, Fox pleaded guilty to one count of rape in the third degree, a Class D Felony, which could carry a prison sentence of up to five years. A Lyon County Grand Jury had previously indicted her.

Email newsletter signup

“The ranks of Kentucky law enforcement are filled with courageous corrections officers who selflessly protect our Commonwealth,” Coleman said following the sentencing. “However, those who abuse the authority of their badge betray the trust of Kentucky and must be held accountable. This prosecution demonstrates our commitment to enforcing the rule of law.