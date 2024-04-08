Bears drop four during Spring Break excurison Published 9:13 pm Monday, April 8, 2024

Harlan County suffered four losses during a spring break trip to Atlanta last week. The Bears fell 6-1 on Tuesday against Mc Dowell, N.C. HCHS lost 13-0 to Archbishop Moeller, Ohio, and 17-0 to De Paul College Prep, Ill., on Wednesday. The Bears fell 5-2 to Granby, Va., on Thursday.

Jonah Swanner led the Bears against McDowell with a double and single. Alex Creech, Aiden Craig and Tristan Cooper addd singles.

Cooper suffered the loss on the mound as he gave up six runs (three earned) on six hits in 1 2/3 innings. Creech pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings with two strikeouts and two walks.

Swanner and Mason Himes each had two hits against Archbishop Moeller. Jesse Gilbert and Creech had singles.

Himes suffered the loss, giving up 11 runs. Craig gave up two runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Will Cassim and Himes had hits in the loss to DePaul College Prep. Zayden Casolari suffered the loss as he gave up nine runs. Gilbert allowed eight runs.

Swanner and Craig had the only hits for HCHS against Granby.

Swanner gave up four runs on five hits in two innings to take the loss. Carson Clark allowed one run on four hits in three innings.

The 7-7 Bears began district action Monday at home against Harlan with a victory and will play at Harlan on Tuesday.