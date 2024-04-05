Man apprehended following foot pursuit
Published 9:46 am Friday, April 5, 2024
A Harlan County man is facing multiple charges including assaulting a police officer after allegedly resisting arrest.
Michael Tyler Buell, 38, of Wallins, was arrested on March 26, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a tip that a person with multiple active warrants had been spotted in a business in the Coldiron community. The deputies entered the business and arrested Buell. While Buell was being placed in the police cruiser, he assaulted a deputy and temporarily escaped custody. Buell was apprehended shortly after escaping following a foot pursuit. Buell remained noncompliant and resisted arrest. During the foot chase, a citizen stopped their vehicle and activated their hazard lights to warn oncoming motorists or the foot pursuit and arrest of Buell as the incident occurred on US 119. Deputies also located a loaded 9mm handgun and suspected methamphetamine Buell had attempted to discard during his arrest.
Buell was charged with third-degree assault (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, persistent felony offender in possession of a firearm, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with an indictment warrant for second-degree assault and persistent felony offender, a warrant obtained by Kentucky State Police stemming from a March, 7, incident for first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was also served with four probation violation warrants. Buell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
In other police activity:
- Tommy Chasteen, 37, of Wallins, was arrested on March 26, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Chasteen was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Erika Mandrell, 42, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on April 2. She was charged with second-degree burglary, and possession of marijuana. Mandrell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Katelyn Anderson, 27, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan City Police Department on April 2. She was charged with second-degree robbery. Anderson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Grover Carlisle, 37, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on April 2. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carlisle was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Kathy Brock, 34, of Middlesboro, was arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on March 27. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license, and obstructed vision and/or windshield. Brock was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Caleb Crider, 20, of Cumberland, was arrested on March 26, by the Cumberland City Police Department. He was charged with giving an officer false identifying information, probation violation and failure to appear. Crider was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.