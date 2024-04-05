Man apprehended following foot pursuit Published 9:46 am Friday, April 5, 2024

A Harlan County man is facing multiple charges including assaulting a police officer after allegedly resisting arrest.

Michael Tyler Buell, 38, of Wallins, was arrested on March 26, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a tip that a person with multiple active warrants had been spotted in a business in the Coldiron community. The deputies entered the business and arrested Buell. While Buell was being placed in the police cruiser, he assaulted a deputy and temporarily escaped custody. Buell was apprehended shortly after escaping following a foot pursuit. Buell remained noncompliant and resisted arrest. During the foot chase, a citizen stopped their vehicle and activated their hazard lights to warn oncoming motorists or the foot pursuit and arrest of Buell as the incident occurred on US 119. Deputies also located a loaded 9mm handgun and suspected methamphetamine Buell had attempted to discard during his arrest.

Buell was charged with third-degree assault (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, persistent felony offender in possession of a firearm, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was additionally served with an indictment warrant for second-degree assault and persistent felony offender, a warrant obtained by Kentucky State Police stemming from a March, 7, incident for first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was also served with four probation violation warrants. Buell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

