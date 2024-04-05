Here are the bills that have been signed into law or vetoed by Gov. Beshear Published 3:22 pm Friday, April 5, 2024

The Kentucky General Assembly wrapped up its work last Friday and are currently in the so-called “veto recess” until returning for the final two days of the 2024 regular session on April 12 and 15.

When legislation is passed and sent to Gov. Andy Beshear, he has 10 business days to decide if he will sign the measure into law, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature. The veto recess is taken so lawmakers have a chance to vote to override any vetoes issued by the governor during the recess period.

Since they recessed last Friday, here is a look at action the governor has taken.

He has signed:

–Senate Bill 14, which adds two members – representing nail technicians and estheticians – to the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology. It also changes the process for violations, requiring the board to issue a warning to a salon before taking punitive action.

–SB 18 standardizes the rules and specifications for school bus equipment.

–SB 29 simplifies the process for automotive glass insurance claims and expands options for consumers who need glass repair.

–SB 46 loosens restrictions on tinting for windshields, while maintaining visibility requirements.

–SB 125 expands the eligibility of local governments to participate in off-highway vehicle pilot programs.

–SB 145 allows more health care facilities to have access to child abuse registries when doing background checks on new employees.

–SB 158 allows financial institutions to open a restricted account for a minor for court settlements or claims proceeds.

–SB 162 expands the ability of law enforcement to access and retain copies of accident reports.

–SB 164 makes it easier for Kentuckians to gain their electrician or plumbing license through proprietary schools and career centers.

–SB 174 strengthens the restrictions on gas companies regarding protecting communication internet lines.

–SB 194 allows employer health plan information to be delivered digitally.

–SB 229 removes the Kentucky Municipal Utilities Association as a member of the Blockchain Technology Working Group and the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority Board, and adds a member appointed by the Kentucky League of Cities to both.

–Senate Joint Resolution 140 directs the Public Service Commission to make staffing and administrative preparations to be ready to process applications for the siting and construction of nuclear energy facilities.

–House Joint Resolution 56 allows $71 million in capital construction funds that were approved in the last budget to be released for improvements at Kentucky State Parks.

The governor vetoed:

–SB 65, which seeks to void emergency regulations regarding expanded coverage for dental and hearing care. The governor noted the bill’s sponsor even acknowledges these regulations are already void after non-emergency regulations were passed.

–SB 198 attempts to establish the Kentucky Nuclear Energy Development Authority. The governor said that while he supports an all-of-the-above energy policy that includes nuclear energy, this bill is unconstitutional, as it grants Executive Branch governing authority despite having no Executive Branch appointments, and it deprives the citizens of Kentucky of any meaningful oversight.

–House Bill 581 preempts local governments from using a zoning process and deciding the location of electric vehicle charging stations within its jurisdiction. The Governor said this interferes with local government decisions on local matters.

–HB 804 seeks to take decision-making authority on venue changes in certain cases from the Judicial Branch. Beshear called it an unconstitutional bill that has been struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court in other forms.