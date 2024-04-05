Harlan County Courthouse Reports
Published 3:08 pm Friday, April 5, 2024
Compiled by Paul Lunsford
Civil Lawsuits
Breana N. Eldridge vs. Johnathan A. Eldridge — support.
Allison N. Robbins vs. John A. Delph — support.
Discover Bank vs. Jill L. Hatfield — contract dispute.
Courtney Saylor vs. Kennedy Holman — support.
Carl Lee Shepherd vs. Abdulkader Dahhan — medical malpractice.
Ryan Douglas Sawyers vs. Aarin Elizabeth Sawyers — dissolution of marriage.
Jessica Rogers vs. Walmart Stores — premises liability.
Lisa Maggard vs. Amber L. Maggard — support.
Michelle Maggard vs. Felicia R. Halcomb — support.
Tina Shoope vs. Ronnie Shoope — dissolution of marriage.
Brittany Sizemore vs. Steven Sizemore — dissolution of marriage.
Wayne Augustus Hensley vs. Office of Vital Statistics, et al. — tort, other.
Deborah Smith vs. Amie Cherish Wright — support.
Amy Davis vs. Jack Brock — dissolution of marriage.
Rachel L. Wynn vs. Cody L. Wynn — support.
Discover Bank vs. Jordan Jackson — credit card debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC. vs. Heather Myers — contract dispute.
Donna Poston vs. Bobby Poston — dissolution of marriage.
Danny G. Perkins III vs. Courtney A. Perkins — support.
Synchrony Bank vs. Brenda Knoll — credit card debt collection.
Natasha Dean vs. Jonathan Dean — dissolution of marriage.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC. vs. Charlene A. Yeager — credit card debt collection.
Susan Grills Stallard vs. Curtis Allen Stallard — dissolution of marriage.
Stella Qualls vs. Randall Rowe — dissolution of marriage.
RTO National, LLC. vs. Heather Hobbs — seller plaintiff/goods (debt collection).
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Incorporation, vs. Ashley N. Cozart — contract dispute.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Dennis Daniels — credit card debt collection.
Jamie Blair vs. Jordan Blair — dissolution of marriage.
Republic Finance, LLC, vs. Sherry Teagle — contract dispute.
JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Freddie J. Carver — credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Charles Saylor — credit card debt collection.
Republic Finance, LLC, vs. Jeffrey Farmer — contract dispute.
Discover Bank vs. Jaclyn L. Johnson — contract dispute.
Discover Bank vs. Sydney Horton, et al. — contract dispute.
UHG I, LLC, vs. Kevin Pendergrass — credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank vs. Wendell L. Jones — credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank vs. Haley T. Johnson — contract dispute.
District Court
John Bates, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled May 7.
Jeffrey Alan Day, 52, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
Brandon Lee Huddleston, 20, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, fined $193.
Emma F. Osborne, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate — jury trial scheduled May 7.
Mark L. Thompson, 30, of Cawood, theft by unlawful taking — dismissed, wrong person charged.
Dan M. Witt, 49, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in original container, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving, failure to give or improper signal — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758 and operator’s license suspended six months; other charges, dismissed.
Casey Dylan Asher, 32, receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $1,000) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Caleb Crider, 19, resisting arrest — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).
Alvin R. Elkins, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt, criminal littering — failed to appear for hearing (bench warrant issued).
Nichole Evans, 42, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $25; other charges, dismissed.
Houston Carter Fugate, 32, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758 and operator’s license suspended six months; other charge, dismissed.
Dalton Ray Middleton, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — continued for arraignment May 13.
Michael Jermaine Lee, 19, possession of marijuana, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charge, dismissed.
Jesse Napier, 30, resident fishing without a license/permit — pleaded guilty, sentenced to five days in jail (court costs waived).
Danny R. Cornett, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled April 15.
Shelby Nolan, 28, four counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).
Rhonda Sturgill, 40, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to wear seat belt, windows are not safety glass, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.
Rikki N. Helton, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled May 7.
Gregory Allen Riddle, 36, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).
Rhonda Sturgill, 40, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper equipment, no tail lights, license plate not illuminated, careless driving failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.
Justin Williams, 39, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).
Mary Alice Cornett, 51, second-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months, court costs waived). Ordered to stay off of Cumberland Manor property.
Joshua R. Baldwin, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — bench warrant.
Brad Florek, 48, all-terrain vehicle violations, no operator’s/moped license — bench warrant.
Billie Renee Blevins, 40, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), giving officer false identifying information — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charge, dismissed.
John W. Holden, 36, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.
Everett Johnson Jr., 51, possession of marijuana — pleaded guilty, fined $193.
Penny T. Johnson, disregarding stop sign, failure to give or improper signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), reckless driving, driving too fast fir traffic conditions — jury trial scheduled May 7.
Cameron Wayne Cornett, expi red or no registration plate expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment April 8.
Johnnie Brock, 75, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), controlled substance prescription not in original container — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charge, dismissed.
Breanna L. Smiley, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — continued for arraignment May 6.
James Raymond Ball, 33, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing (bench warrant issued).
Hubert Hall, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled May 7.
Amanda Pace, 36, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — bench warrant.
Mary Ellen Johnson, 41, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing (bench warrant issued).
Tyler O. Maggard, 28, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.
Paul Patula, 31, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.
Bradlee Taylor, 21, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.
Danny Cornett, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree criminal mischief — preliminary hearing scheduled April 15.
Haylie Victoria Witt, 23, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.
John W. Holden, 36, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — continued for arraignment.
Misty N. Russell, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled May 7.
Harry Lee Shuler, 25, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.
James Walker, 51, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — bench warrant.
Robert Boyl, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), menacing, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled May 7.
Danny Ray Cornett, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense, heroin) — preliminary hearing scheduled April 15.
Tamara Sue Weller, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment May 20.
Mark E. Stephens, 48, of Coldiron, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.
Charles Carl Simpkins, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment June 10 at 9 a.m.
Joe Monroe, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled June 11.
Alexa H. Surgener, 24, of Cawood, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, sentenced to two days in jail.
Michael Scott Scoville, 42, trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).
Tanner Anderson, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), federal safety regulations — jury trial scheduled April 16.
Floyd Boring, 43, of Grays Knob, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $1,000) — bench warrant.
Jerry Garrett, 57, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest — bench warrant.
Steven Edwards, 50, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $158.
Amy Michelle Howard, 49, trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).
Jeffrey Cottrell, 39, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded guilty, fined $183 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).
Katherine Ray, 62, theft by deception ($500 or more but less than $1,000) — dismissed on restitution.
Danny Cornett, 48, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled April 15.
Floyd Boring, 43, of Grays Knob, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $1,000), third-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant.
Penny T. Johnson, disregarding stop sign, failure to give or improper signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), reckless driving, driving too fast for traffic conditions — jury trial scheduled May 7.
Marquis D. Long, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, inadequate silencer (muffler), operating a vehicle with one headlight — jury trial scheduled May 7.
Jessica Hensley, 38, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — failed to appear for hearing.
Hiram M. Brock, 65, violation of local city ordinance — dismissed.
David J. Wynn, 43, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.
Charles Clem, 34, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trafficking a controlled substance (first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).
Charles Harris, 26, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), possession of marijuana — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).
Michael Anthony Long, 20, disregarding stop sign, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin) — waived to grand jury.
Steven Wayne Shephard, 53, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.
Dalton Allen Baldwin, 21, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant (bond set at $2,500).
Chandra Kirkpatrick, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card — jury trial scheduled April 16.
Roger C. Pace, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to give or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant (bond set at $500).
Danny Cornett, 48, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled April 15.
Stephanie Charese Saylor, 34, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.
Aaron J. Robinson, 22, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces or more but less than 5 pounds, first offense), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine) — continued for arraignment.
Jimmy Holbrook, 52, theft by deception (under $500) — bench warrant (bond set at $176.05).
Tammy Ward, passing loaded/unloaded school/church bus (first offense) — continued for arraignment June 3.