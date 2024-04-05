Harlan County Courthouse Reports

District Court

John Bates, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled May 7.

Jeffrey Alan Day, 52, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Brandon Lee Huddleston, 20, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, fined $193. Emma F. Osborne, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate — jury trial scheduled May 7. Mark L. Thompson, 30, of Cawood, theft by unlawful taking — dismissed, wrong person charged. Dan M. Witt, 49, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in original container, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving, failure to give or improper signal — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758 and operator’s license suspended six months; other charges, dismissed.

Casey Dylan Asher, 32, receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $1,000) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Caleb Crider, 19, resisting arrest — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

Alvin R. Elkins, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt, criminal littering — failed to appear for hearing (bench warrant issued).

Nichole Evans, 42, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $25; other charges, dismissed.

Houston Carter Fugate, 32, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758 and operator’s license suspended six months; other charge, dismissed.

Dalton Ray Middleton, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — continued for arraignment May 13.

Michael Jermaine Lee, 19, possession of marijuana, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charge, dismissed.

Jesse Napier, 30, resident fishing without a license/permit — pleaded guilty, sentenced to five days in jail (court costs waived).

Danny R. Cornett, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled April 15.

Shelby Nolan, 28, four counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $20,000 at 10 percent).

Rhonda Sturgill, 40, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to wear seat belt, windows are not safety glass, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

Rikki N. Helton, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled May 7.

Gregory Allen Riddle, 36, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

Rhonda Sturgill, 40, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper equipment, no tail lights, license plate not illuminated, careless driving failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

Justin Williams, 39, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

Mary Alice Cornett, 51, second-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months, court costs waived). Ordered to stay off of Cumberland Manor property.

Joshua R. Baldwin, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — bench warrant.

Brad Florek, 48, all-terrain vehicle violations, no operator’s/moped license — bench warrant.

Billie Renee Blevins, 40, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), giving officer false identifying information — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charge, dismissed.

John W. Holden, 36, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.

Everett Johnson Jr., 51, possession of marijuana — pleaded guilty, fined $193.

Penny T. Johnson, disregarding stop sign, failure to give or improper signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), reckless driving, driving too fast fir traffic conditions — jury trial scheduled May 7.

Cameron Wayne Cornett, expi red or no registration plate expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment April 8.

Johnnie Brock, 75, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), controlled substance prescription not in original container — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $193; other charge, dismissed.

Breanna L. Smiley, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — continued for arraignment May 6.

James Raymond Ball, 33, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing (bench warrant issued).

Hubert Hall, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled May 7.

Amanda Pace, 36, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — bench warrant.

Mary Ellen Johnson, 41, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing (bench warrant issued).

Tyler O. Maggard, 28, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Paul Patula, 31, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Bradlee Taylor, 21, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

Danny Cornett, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree criminal mischief — preliminary hearing scheduled April 15.

Haylie Victoria Witt, 23, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

John W. Holden, 36, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — continued for arraignment.

Misty N. Russell, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled May 7.

Harry Lee Shuler, 25, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

James Walker, 51, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — bench warrant.

Robert Boyl, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), menacing, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled May 7.

Danny Ray Cornett, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense, heroin) — preliminary hearing scheduled April 15.

Tamara Sue Weller, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment May 20.

Mark E. Stephens, 48, of Coldiron, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.