Burton impressing in spring practice

Kentucky associate coach Vince Marrow is glad to have Eric Wolford back as UK’s offensive line coach even if he was upset with the way he left the program after the 10-win season in 2021 to take a similar job at Alabama.

“We were really pissed, yeah, but we are all from Youngstown (Ohio) and like brothers we fight and still love each other,” Marrow said. “Him being back here, these guys know his standards and there is no softness in that room.

“I am very optimistic and excited about the O-line room. I know the standard Wolf will have in there. Me and Wolf are kind of alike. I told the guys just like me he wants guys to be tough. Ain’t no excuses and you better be ready to be coached hard.”

Marrow said junior Jager Burton has been impressive in spring practice and he had not heard Wolford calling out his name during film sessions.

“The game is really slowing down for him but Wolf being back here had a lot to do with that,” Marrow said.

Burton has started at guard and center. He’s back at guard now and Wolford is ready for him to become a big-time player like he was expected to be when he signed with the Wildcats.

“He’s got a clean slate with me. Last time I was here, Jager was a freshman and I used to wear him out. He’ll be the first to tell you that, but it’s because I care and I think he can be really good,” Wolford said. “He has tremendously improved from the last time I was here.

“That’s to be expected. Now I think there’s things he needs to improve on and we’re going to get him there. Failure is not an option. My job as a coach is I work for you, I work for you as a player. Meet me halfway. Meet me halfway and we’re going to have an opportunity to have success.”