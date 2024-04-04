Transylvania starting 3-year degree program Published 3:52 pm Thursday, April 4, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Incoming students at Transylvania University can now embark on a faster path to graduation with the launch of Accelerate, which starting this fall will allow motivated students to complete their degrees in just three years.

Officials at the Lexington school say Accelerate is ideal for students who are eager to graduate sooner and enter the workforce or pursue further education. The program recognizes prior college-level achievements, including dual credit courses, alongside Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate credits. This ensures students receive credit for past learning, allowing them to progress on a compressed timeline.

Email newsletter signup

“We know that some high school students complete a significant amount of college-level work,” said Rebecca Thomas, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the university. “The Accelerate program lets these students take maximum advantage of what they have already accomplished, while still having the rigorous academic experience that Transylvania University is known for.”

Whether through dual credit, AP or IB programs, students will collaborate with their admissions counselor and a dedicated dual credit adviser to apply their existing credits toward various Transylvania graduation requirements. Each student’s plan is individually tailored to ensure a smooth three-year graduation path.

In today’s cost-conscious environment, Accelerate offers a potential financial benefit. By granting earlier access to career and postgraduate opportunities, the program may reduce overall educational costs by minimizing semesters spent in the classroom. While these students will choose a heavier course load, the school says the trade-off is a quicker timeline to degree completion, without sacrificing the academic excellence of a Transylvania education. Students fulfill all current requirements for a Bachelor of Arts degree and complete the same total number of courses as those on a traditional four-year track.

While Accelerate lets students graduate in three years, life happens. Students may decide to add a second major to their degree plan or opt to spend a semester studying abroad. For situations like these, Transylvania’s scholarship and financial aid programs remain flexible — so that students can choose to stay for a fourth year if their plans change.

Learn more about Accelerate at Transylvania and see if it’s the right fit for you. Details are available at transy.edu/accelerate.